Cheap hybrids priced for 2022, Camaro Blackwing rumored, Hyundai promotes fuel cells: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Toyota Prius rolls on with same price, high mpg, new Nightshade Edition

A blacked-out Nightshade Edition is the biggest piece of news for the 2022 Prius lineup, offering EPA ratings up to 56 mpg combined.

2022 Kia Niro Hybrid price reduced on higher trims

The 2022 Kia Niro Hybrid pricing is out, and prices stay steady or get a slight reduction.

2022 Honda Pilot

The 2022 Honda Pilot drops its cheaper versions, which boosts its TCC Rating to 6.5 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

A hardcore Chevy Camaro could be coming, but don't expect it to wear a Z/28 badge.

New “high-end” BMW to be built in US is likely X8 crossover

BMW Group's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is set to receive a new vehicle.

2023 Aston Martin DBX hybrid spy shots: Mild-hybrid first

Aston Martin is working on multiple variants of its DBX, and the next in the pipeline has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept

Hyundai to show next-generation fuel-cell systems, hydrogen society ideas

Among global automakers, Hyundai has one of the most ambitious plans for a hydrogen society and fuel-cell uses far and wide.

Electrify America makes it a lot easier to find EV chargers while you drive

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, drivers no longer have to jump through hoops to find an EA charger on the go.

Amid Bolt EV recall, GM CEO emphasizes multiple future battery options

GM is not only seeking reimbursement from LG for manufacturing defects; it's now emphasizing that it has other battery options.