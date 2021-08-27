2022 Toyota Prius rolls on with same price, high mpg, new Nightshade Edition

The 2022 Toyota Prius hybrid coasts into the new year with virtually the same price as the 2021 model, the same 56 mpg combined, and a new Nightshade Edition meant to add some pop to the world's most famous—or infamous—hybrid. The fourth-generation Prius soldiers into its 21st model year in the U.S. with a starting price of $25,550, including $1,025 destination fee, Toyota announced Wednesday.

The base L Eco rolls on 15-inch wheels with low resistant rolling tires to maintain its EPA-rated 58 mpg city, 53 highway, 56 combined, making it the second most efficient passenger vehicle without a plug. The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Blue claims top prize at 58 mpg combined.

Such exceptional efficiency lowers the cost of ownership in either vehicle, especially for high-mileage commuters. For 2022, a rear-seat reminder enhances the standard safety features that include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Standard convenience features include keyless ignition, a 7.0-inch touchscreen compatible with Amazon Alexa/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio subscription, and three USB ports.

All Prii come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty and 2 years/25,000 miles of factory scheduled maintenance.

The LE costs $26,760, or the otherwise-front-wheel drive car can be upgraded with an additional motor on the rear axle for $1,400 more. The Prius AWD-e all-wheel-drive models have an EPA rating of 51/47/49 mpg combined.

At $29,770, the XLE costs $200 more than last year, but AWD only costs $830 more. It comes with fog lights, 8-way driver's seat, more available packages, and a more refined interior finish.

For more style, the 2022 Prius joins other Toyota vehicles ranging from the Sequoia and Tacoma to the Corolla with a blacked-out Nightshade Edition. Replacing the 20th Anniversary edition from last year, the 2022 Prius Nightshade features black headlight accents, mirror caps, and door handles to complement black 17-inch wheels that lowers fuel economy to 54/50/52 mpg combined. It builds off the XLE trim with keyless entry, synthetic leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and 60/40-split folding rear seats, and it costs $30,470. It can also be had with AWD, for $31,600, but the wheels shrink back to 15 inchers to maintain fuel economy.

At the top of the lineup is the Limited trim sold only in front-wheel drive. For $33,675, the 2022 Prius Limited comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen with navigation and a 10-speaker JBL sound system, a head-up display, and adaptive headlights.

The 2022 Prius is on sale now.