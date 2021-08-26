2021 Ford F-150 recalled, Aston Martin DBX future foretold, Lucid dreams of 500-mile range: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford F-150 extended cab recalled for seat belt issue

Misrouted front seat belts on the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 may not restrain passengers, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta preview

Easy to overlook but never bad, the five-seat Jetta and its sporty GLI counterpart compete in a shrinking but value-loaded compact sedan class.

2022 Mazda MX-30 preview

Mazda's first electric vehicle goes on sale in fall 2021 hampered by several disadvantages, from battery range to passenger space to California-only availability.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin DBX future will reportedly include hybrids, more body styles

Crossover range for British luxury marque will expand, per CEO Moers.

Ford Bronco pickup reportedly canceled

An Automotive News report says plans for a rumored Ford Bronco pickup have been scuttled.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe plug-in hybrid flagship teased ahead of Sept. 1 reveal

Mercedes-Benz AMG's first plug-in hybrid is due out soon with over 800 hp.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Lucid Air Dream Edition

Lucid Air Dream Edition: 500-mile rating likely for Range version

Lucid is remixing the Dream Edition of its Air luxury electric car into two versions: Range and Performance.

Toyota will make hydrogen fuel-cell modules in the US starting in 2023

A modular system to fit into the same space as a diesel engine and transmission will be made in Kentucky, where Toyota and Lexus sedans are made.

Rare GM EV1 electric car survivor converted to a hybrid, parked outside

Fans will drive to museums and car shows to see the few remaining GM EV1 electric cars, and yet a neglected one sits, fitted with a gasoline engine, on a Washington, D.C. side street.