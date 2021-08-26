2021 Ford F-150 extended cab recalled for seat belt issue

Ford will recall of certain models of the 2021 F-150 for a misrouted seat belt that may not restrain a passenger in a crash, the NHTSA announced today. The recall is limited only to extended cab body styles that Ford calls SuperCab. The regular cab and crew cab (SuperCrew) body styles are not affected.

The webbing on the front seat belts could be routed wrong and not work as designed, thereby increasing the risk of injury in a crash. The issue affects 16,430 Ford F-150s that were redesigned this year and produced between Jan. 2 and May 27, 2021.

Owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332, contact a licensed dealer, or visit Ford's recall website for more information. The NHTSA says owners will be notified by mail with instructions on how to check the front seat belts to determine their safety. If the seat belt fails the self-assessment on the passenger, Ford says owners should not use that seat until repaired; if the driver-side seat belt fails, then the vehicle should not be driven.

Alternatively, owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall.

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, which comes with a hybrid powertrain but only on crew cab models, has had five recalls thus far, ranging from inadequate windshield bonding to a two-piece driveshaft that can separate. It's not uncommon for a new or redesigned vehicle to suffer some recalls in its initial model year.

With the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra getting redesigned last year, the forthcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra is the next big truck to get big changes.