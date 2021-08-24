2022 Ford Explorer expands ST lineup

The 2022 Ford Explorer three-row SUV will add more affordable options for shoppers interested in the ST performance model or a new ST-Line appearance model, the automaker announced last week. Additionally, minor updates occur throughout the Explorer lineup, which was redesigned for 2020.

The ST offerings follow the path of the Ford Edge mid-size crossover, that also got ST and ST-Line trims two years ago.

For 2022, the Explorer ST comes standard with rear-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is optional. It has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that makes 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. When the ST model launched for 2020, it only came with all-wheel drive. Now that rear-wheel drive is standard for 2022, the price drops $2,000. According to CarsDirect, the 2022 Explorer ST with RWD will cost $53,415 (including destination) when it goes on sale later this year; the AWD model costs $55,415.

For less power–and less money—an ST Line trim graces the Explorer portfolio for 2022. It features the same styling elements of the Explorer ST, but comes with a 2.3-liter turbo-4 that makes 300 hp and 310 lb-ft. It costs $7,570 less than the Explorer ST, which is about $2,000 cheaper than the Explorer Enthusiast ST that has the twin-turbo V-6 but not as many features as the ST.

The 2022 Explorer ST-Line rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, features integrated dual-exhaust tips, and a blacked-out grille, headlights, and taillights. The inside comes with synthetic leather seats and red accent stitching, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and options such as a wireless smartphone charger to a surround-view camera system.

Other upgrades on the top end of the 2022 Explorer lineup include the 400-hp twin-turbo V-6 coming standard on King Ranch and Platinum trims. Those models also get a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 14-speaker B&O sound. Ford didn’t announce the attendant price increase.

All Explorers can either be had with a second-row bench seat or captain’s chairs at no extra charge.

More details, including prices for each trim, will be updated later in the year.