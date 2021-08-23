Stellantis recalls 212,373 Ram pickup trucks for airbag issue

Ruptured airbag inflators prompted the recall of 212,373 Ram pickup trucks, according to paperwork filed last week by parent company Stellantis to the NHTSA. The brand formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is aware of only one customer issue with the side-curtain airbag inflator rupturing without provocation.

The recall encompasses the 2015-2020 Ram 1500 Classic, 2015-2016 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty models, and 2016

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 10,000 lbs. The affected vehicles could have defective airbag inflators prone to rupture due to moisture in hotter climates. The inflators can erupt even if the airbag doesn't deploy, spewing potentially lethal debris into the cabin.

GM conducted a similar recall in July for the 2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and its heavy duty models. The inflators in the GM recall were located in roof-rail airbags, and moisture let in during the manufacturing process corroded those inflators over time, making them more susceptible to fail.

While similar in nature to the Takata airbag recall that roiled the automotive industry as the largest recall on record, encompassing more than 63 million vehicles, this recall is not directly related. Joyson Safety Systems, the airbag supplier who provided the defective GM airbags, bought Takata's assets during bankruptcy, the Associated Press reported. Ram did not disclose the supplier of the airbag in question.

Owners can expect notification as early as October 1, and dealers will replace the airbag free of charge. To check the status of your truck, contact Ram customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visit Ram's recall website.