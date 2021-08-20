2022 Infiniti QX80 updated, 2022 Hyundai Kona N previewed, ID.4 moves to America: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Infiniti QX80 follows Armada with larger touchscreen, more standard features

Updates to the full-size SUV fall in line more with the interior of the refreshed 2021 Nissan Armada.

Love it or hate it? Genesis GV60 EV stirs the pot

As the third crossover from the luxury brand, and the third EV from Hyundai on a new global EV platform, the GV60 shows that luxury can be daring.

2022 Cadillac XT6 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2022 Cadillac XT6 excels at safety and space, but it lacks the wow factor of glitzy rivals.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Hyundai Kona N

Preview: 2022 Hyundai Kona N brings hot hatch attitude to the compact crossover

The Hyundai Kona N blurs the lines between hot hatch and crossover with its agile moves and 276-hp turbo-4.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots: 8-seater SUV on the way

A stretched Land Rover Defender is coming and possibly a pickup, too.

2022 Genesis G90 spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

A redesigned G90 boasting a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain is coming up shortly.

From Green Car Reports:

First 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 validation build completed at Chattanooga factory

First VW ID.4 electric car made at Chattanooga; mass production starts in 2022

The ID.4 launched in the U.S. earlier this year, but vehicles sold so far have been sourced from Zwickau, Germany.

Automakers will soon pay steeper fines for gas-guzzling fleets under Biden, after Trump break

The NHTSA under President Biden is focusing back toward the higher fines for gas-guzzling fleets approved in 2016. Should they be applied retroactively?

Nissan spices up e-Power hybrid system for sporty Note Aura Nismo hatchback

A sportier tune for Nissan's e-Power hybrid tech is likely the way it would bring the system to the U.S., although this hatch is definitely not U.S.-bound.