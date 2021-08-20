2022 Infiniti QX80 follows Armada with larger touchscreen, more standard features

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 three-row SUV navigates the new year with more standard convenience features headlined by a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen. Infiniti showed off the updated full-size SUV on Thursday in New York City, alongside its redesigned 2022 QX60 and new 2022 QX55.

The largest vehicle in Infiniti's lineup follows a course charted by parent brand Nissan with the refreshed 2021 Nissan Armada. For 2022, the QX80 ditches the narrow two-screen interface of its predecessor for the identical large touchscreen in the Armada. The wide, high-definition screen includes wireless Apple CarPlay standard, but Android Auto requires a USB connection. On the 2022 QX80, navigation comes standard, as do leather seats in all three rows, heated front seats, and second-row captain's chairs.

That should help distinguish between the two similar vehicles separated by $20,000, at least for the 2021 model year. Starting around $50,000, the refreshed 2021 Armada is a relative steal in the full-size SUV category that ranges from the redesigned 2021 Chevy Tahoe to the six-figure 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Infiniti will announce pricing and specific trim details in the coming weeks, Infiniti reps told The Car Connection.

A 400-hp 5.6-liter V-8 powers both the QX80 and Nissan Armada. It makes 413 lb-ft of torque and when paired with a 7-speed automatic in rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive, the truck-based SUVs can tow up to 8,500 lb.

It's common for a luxury brand to share its powertrain and underpinnings with its mainstream counterpart. It's less common to drop the same interface and available finishes in the cabin of the luxury model, such as in the 2022 QX80. The infotainment system in the Armada was an upgrade for 2021, and even though it still uses a controller dial in the console, it should be an improvement over Infiniti's clunky dual screen setup in the outgoing model. We expect a more refined cabin than the Armada, as well as luxury touches such as quilted leather and an adaptive suspension.

Stay posted for updates to and pricing on the 2022 QX80 that will distinguish the models further.