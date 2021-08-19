New car price hits record high, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq sings, Genesis GV60 EV debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

Average new car price exceeds $41,000, hits record high

A rare confluence of factors continues to drive up new and used car prices due to strong demand and constrained supply, as dealer inventory turns around in record time.

Review update: 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige proves minivans can look cool

The redesigned minivan exudes style and comfort, except for third-row passengers.

2022 Mini Countryman review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2022 Mini Countryman puts style to the forefront, but omits some usual standard features.

From Motor Authority:

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Preview: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq shines brightly and starts brand's electric slide from $59,990

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will start at $59,990 and come with a new, sleek look that shows what's coming from Cadillac as it moves to an all-electric future.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video: New track star takes to the 'Ring

The road-going version of Porsche's next 911 GT3 R race car has been spotted.

2022 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots: Sportier look for compact minivan

The redesigned 2-Series Active Tourer will boast a new platform capable of packing battery-electric powertrains.

From Green Car Reports:

Genesis GV60 prototype

All-electric Genesis GV60 is a luxury counterpart to Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6

Built on the same E-GMP dedicated EV platform, the GV60 will likely offer some very strong performance, fast charging, and leading-edge tech.

2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid gets 32 electric miles—more than other three-row PHEV SUVs

The Sorento Plug-In Hybrid gets 34 mpg otherwise, using a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a single electric motor and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Report: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan might be delayed a few months

A battery upgrade and a manufacturing pause might reportedly delay the rollout of the electric sedan sized like the Tesla Model 3.