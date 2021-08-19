New car price hits record high, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq sings, Genesis GV60 EV debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

Average new car price exceeds $41,000, hits record high
A rare confluence of factors continues to drive up new and used car prices due to strong demand and constrained supply, as dealer inventory turns around in record time.
Review update: 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige proves minivans can look cool
The redesigned minivan exudes style and comfort, except for third-row passengers.
With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2022 Mini Countryman puts style to the forefront, but omits some usual standard features.
From Motor Authority:
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Preview: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq shines brightly and starts brand's electric slide from $59,990
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will start at $59,990 and come with a new, sleek look that shows what's coming from Cadillac as it moves to an all-electric future.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video: New track star takes to the 'Ring
The road-going version of Porsche's next 911 GT3 R race car has been spotted.
2022 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots: Sportier look for compact minivan
The redesigned 2-Series Active Tourer will boast a new platform capable of packing battery-electric powertrains.
From Green Car Reports:
Genesis GV60 prototype
All-electric Genesis GV60 is a luxury counterpart to Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6
Built on the same E-GMP dedicated EV platform, the GV60 will likely offer some very strong performance, fast charging, and leading-edge tech.
2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid gets 32 electric miles—more than other three-row PHEV SUVs
The Sorento Plug-In Hybrid gets 34 mpg otherwise, using a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a single electric motor and 6-speed automatic transmission.
Report: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan might be delayed a few months
A battery upgrade and a manufacturing pause might reportedly delay the rollout of the electric sedan sized like the Tesla Model 3.
Email This Page