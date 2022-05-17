2023 Genesis GV60 EV costs $10,000 more than related Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2023 Genesis GV60 electric car costs $59,980, including a $1,090 destination charge, the luxury automaker announced Tuesday, the same day it went on sale. Initially, sales of the battery electric crossover will be limited to California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, but Genesis promises to expand availability later in the year for its latest model.

The sixth model from Hyundai's luxury brand shares a dedicated EV platform with the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 2022 Kia EV6.

The smallest crossover in the Genesis lineup and the brand's first EV, the 2023 GV60 Genesis uses the same 77.4-kwh battery pack as its siblings, but it only comes in dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations. The Advanced model makes 314 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque, and has a range of 248 miles. The more powerful front motor on the Performance model bumps output to 429 hp, and lowers the range to 235 miles.

Same as the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60 has an 800-volt charging architecture that enables it to accept 235 kw of DC-fast charing and power up from 10-80% in just 18 minutes, or add 64 miles in about five minutes at peak charging.

The Performance model costs $68,890, but adds a bit more than just luxury amenities. It has a Boost mode that increases output to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft for 10 seconds at a time. Hyundai fits the turbocharged Veloster N and Kona N with a similar NGS button. The Performance versions of the GV60 add the same electronically controlled suspension found on the GV70, along with a mechanical limited-slip differential. Other Performance upgrades include nappa leather upholstery, a massaging driver’s seat, heated rear seats, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

2023 Genesis GV60

The design blends familiar Genesis elements such as quad LED headlights and taillights bisected by a line that rings the body like a halo. From there, the GV60 becomes more of a mashup with the brand's first-ever clamshell hood and rear spoiler, and a curious Zorro kink at the C-Pillar, where the roofline descends into the rounded hatchback rear.

The GV60 represents the third new SUV to hit dealer lots in two years for the brand, doubling the portfolio models since parent company Hyundai launched Genesis as a luxury brand in 2015 with a series of award-winning sedans. It follows the 2022 Genesis GV70, winner of our Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022.

2023 Genesis GV60 2023 Genesis GV60 2023 Genesis GV60

The question remains if the 2023 GV60 is worth $10,000 more than the top 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, or $9,000 more than the Kia EV6. The Performance models mark a jump of $20,000, or a jump of more than 42% over those more mainstream models. For now, that's a consideration for EV shoppers in four states.