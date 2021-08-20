Love it or hate it? Genesis GV60 EV stirs the pot

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 20, 2021

Genesis pulled the sheet off its latest model, the GV60 electric SUV, late Wednesday in Seoul, Korea. The battery electric small crossover will share a dedicated EV platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. 

Genesis didn't disclose specs or many details aside from the design, but its platform mates have a max battery capacity of 77.4-kwh and a range estimated at 300 miles. Single or dual-motor configurations for all-wheel drive likely will come in the GV60, and the Kia EV6 GT model tops the performance output with 576 hp and 546 lb-ft. 

Most of what we know is based on the design, which blends familiar Genesis elements such as quad LED headlights and taillights bisected by a line that rings the body like a halo. From there, the GV60 becomes more of a mashup with the brand's first-ever clamshell hood and rear spoiler, and a curious Zorro kink at the C-Pillar, where the roofline descends into the rounded hatchback rear. 

Genesis GV60 prototype

Genesis GV60 prototype

Bathed in a daring lime-green coat that would've looked at home on the Kia Soul or Hyundai Kona, along with the lower body cladding, the GV60's introduction got people talking, and tweeting.  

For some, the winning design streak at Genesis continues with the hatchback-like proportions of the GV60, which should be smaller than the excellent 2022 GV70 compact crossover based on the numeric classification. A finalist for Best Car To Buy 2021, the 2021 GV80 mid-size SUV launched in 2020 was the first SUV in the upstart luxury brand's booming portfolio. The GV60 expected in 2022 represents the third new SUV to hit dealer lots in two years, doubling the portfolio models since parent company Hyundai launched Genesis as a luxury brand in 2015 with a series of award-winning sedans.

The GV60 prototype featured a crystal skull in the center console—in the form of a "Crystal Sphere" shifter that also provides ambient lighting that rotates, Genesis said.  

Comparing Genesis crossover SUV design to the diminishing Indiana Jones franchise that reached its hot trash low point with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is just mean. But the interior features a wide, spacious cabin more in line with the gorgeous luxury touches of other Genesis vehicles, with two notable exceptions.

Genesis GV60 prototype

Genesis GV60 prototype

The orderly steering wheel features two buttons set off from the redundant controls. One is a Boost button that Genesis did not mention in press material. 

Hyundai fits the turbocharged Veloster N and Kona N with a similar button, but lacking a turbo boost, the GV60's button is an oddity. The interior as a whole appears to be another winner from Genesis but we'll reserve judgment until we see it in person. This tweet best matches our impression from a distance: 

