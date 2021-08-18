2022 Lincoln Navigator previewed, 2023 Nissan Z debuts in blue, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq first look: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Lincoln Navigator preview

The full-size SUV comes with tech and convenience upgrades such as hands-free driving and massaging second-row seats.

2022 Nissan Frontier review

Redesigned for the first time since the 2005 model year, the 2022 Nissan Frontier earns a TCC Rating of 5.2 with strong in-cabin technology offerings and dramatically improved ride quality.

2022 Nissan Armada unchanged except for $500 price bump

The big Nissan Armada SUV carries over from 2021; with a V-8 and a body-on-frame layout, the Armada might make sense for those who tow.

From Motor Authority:

2023 Nissan Z

2023 Nissan Z arrives with 400 hp, retro styling, optional blue or red interiors

The 2023 Nissan Z will boast 400 hp, a manual transmission, and an amalgam of design cues inspired by past Z cars.

2022 Genesis G90 spy shots: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

A redesigned G90 boasting a new platform and possibly an electric powertrain is coming up shortly.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots: High-performance crossover takes shape

A new generation of one of our favorite performance crossovers is coming.

From Green Car Reports:

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

2023 Cadillac Lyriq up close: The on-ramp to GM luxury brand’s all-EV future shines brightly

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq offers impressive design details, interior space, and range/charging specifications as the leading member of Cadillac's EV charge to transform its lineup.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid rated at 33 electric miles, 35 mpg

The Tucson plug-in hybrid doesn't quite measure up to the Toyota RAV4 Prime or Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid, but it might top them on value.

Study: Public charging leaves much to be desired, although Tesla has the best experience

The firm J.D. Power found that charger downtime was four times more likely to be the source of dissatisfaction than other complaints when it comes to public charging.