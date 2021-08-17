2022 Nissan Armada unchanged except for $500 price bump

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 17, 2021

The 2022 Nissan Armada full-size SUV costs $50,395 for the new model year, which is a $500 increase from when the refreshed 2021 Armada launched. If scouring the web for a deal, you won't find the less expensive 2021 price; it was updated this year to be the same as the 2022 model. 

Though well equipped, the base 2022 Armada S remains unchanged from last year. Even the destination fee increases $100 to $1,495 (reflected in all listed prices). 

Despite the price increase, the 2022 Armada is a relative deal compared to other full-size SUVs. The redesigned 2021 Chevy Tahoe starts at $51,295, and the 2021 Ford Expedition costs $52,290. Then there's the new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, which starts at $69,690 until the base model arrives for $10,000 less later in the year.

The Armada has more standard features than Chevy and Ford, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto requires a cord. Other standard gear includes keyless start, satellite radio, a wi-fi hotspot, cloth seats, and 10-way power front seats. The safety features are equally impressive, with front and rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. 

2022 Nissan Armada

That level of standard gear complements the sole engine, a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, good enough to tow up to 8,500 pounds. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000 across the lineup, same as last year.

The 2022 Armada SV costs $54,395, which is also $500 more than last year. Ideal for towing, SV comes with a wireless charging pad, heated synthetic leather seats, and a trailer brake controller with tow hitch receiver. 

At $58,205, the Armada SL rolls on 20-inch wheels and adds memory front seats, leather seats and trim, a sunroof, a surround-view camera system, a power liftgate, remote start, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, and trailer sway control.  

The Platinum trim tops the lineup at $66,795 and adds a one-touch power-folding mechanism to the third-row seats. Other features include 22-inch alloy wheels, quilted leather seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and rear heated seats. 

Built in Japan, the 2021 Nissan Armada is on sale now.

