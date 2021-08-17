2022 Jeep Wagoneer tested, 2022 Toyota 86 tracked, BMW 530e PHEV falls short: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Jeep Wagoneer review

Jeep’s new full-size SUVs represent a sub-brand poised for luxury and comfort. The Wagoneer twins earn a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

What's New for 2022: Lexus

A new touchscreen interface and hands-free driving system represent the most significant developments for Lexus in 2022.

2022 Toyota 86 review

With a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10, the 2022 Toyota GR86 puts training wheels on high-performance driving.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2022 Toyota GR86 teaches the old-school performance-driving basics

Take your fancy electronics and multi-clutch everything: the Toyota GR86 strips down to the bare driving essentials.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots and video: Flat-plane-crank V-8 sings

A new Z06 based on the C8 Corvette is coming soon with a naturally aspirated, flat-plane-crank V-8 boasting over 600 hp.

Surf's up: Ford previews beach-inspired Bronco accessories with Riptide concept

Ford continues to tease new accessories for the Bronco, many of which are already available at dealerships.

From Green Car Reports:

First drive review: 2021 BMW 530e earns its hybrid halo, misses the mark as a plug-in

BMW’s electrified mid-sizer misses the point, but doesn’t miss the mark.

Fires are less frequent in Teslas and other EVs vs. gas vehicles

Electric vehicle fires are less frequent—although a number of factors can lead to a different (false) impression.

Rivian battery supplier Samsung SDI is considering Illinois for US plant

The primary supplier for Rivian electric trucks could be setting up shop close to the EV maker, in Illinois.