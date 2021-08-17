What's New for 2022: Lexus

Lexus is almost there when it comes to modern technology. It debuts a new touchscreen infotainment system and user interface on the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX that will spread to all Lexus models and replace a dated mishmash of multimedia iterations. In more other 2022 models, the current interface upgrades to touchscreens, but not at the sacrifice of the tried and true CD player.

Lexus Teammate limited hands-free driving system represents the other technological evolution for Lexus in model year 2022. Available only on the 2022 Lexus LS 500h hybrid sedan, the driver-assist system competes with GM's Super Cruise and Tesla's Autopilot to enable sustained hands-free driving on limited highways. In beta testing of the system, we found it lacked the confidence of Super Cruise and the daring of Autopilot, and the driver-monitor camera couldn't see past polarized sunglasses. Lexus has had time to tweak it before its rollout this fall.

Here are the other significant changes for Toyota's luxury brand for 2022.

New/Redesigned

2022 Lexus NX

2022 Lexus NX

- Redesigned compact crossover comes with an available 14.0-inch touchscreen developed in the U.S. to appeal to a younger generation of buyers; a 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

- Second-generation NX sports a new look and four available powertrains.

- Base 2022 NX 250 has a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque and an 8-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels or available all-wheel drive.

- The uprated NX 350 has a 2.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 275 hp and 317 lb-ft, and Lexus claims it can go 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds. It uses the 8-speed and has available all-wheel drive as well.

- The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid marries a 2.5-liter inline-4 with a battery-powered motor on the rear axle for all-wheel drive. Mechanically similar to the Toyota RAV4 Prime, the NX 450h+ hits 60 mph in 6.0 seconds, or it can deliver 36 miles of battery-only driving.

- A traditional hybrid powers the NX 350h, which gets an estimated 36 mpg highway, or 6 mpg more than the 2021 Lexus NX 350h. It has a 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid system with two motors that make 239 hp total with standard AWD.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

2022 Lexus IS

- Redesigned for 2021, the compact sedan and 350 F Sport models are unchanged.

- New 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport uses a 5.0-liter V-8 that makes 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. Lexus estimates a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds.

- IS 500 F Sport comes with an 8-speed automatic to power the rear wheels, and the Dynamic Handling Package with an adaptive suspension and limited-slip differential come standard.

Refreshed

2022 Lexus ES

- Refreshed mid-size sedan comes with a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen or available 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility.

- LED headlights come standard, and the F Sport appearance package has a trunk spoiler and black 19-inch wheels.

- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert come standard this year.

- Three powertrains, including a 300h hybrid good for 44 mpg combined, carry over.

2022 Lexus GX

- The aging SUV fits three rows and seating for seven with better technology this year.

- A 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa comes standard.

- Navigation, parking assist, and power folding and heated side mirrors also come standard.

- New Black Line Special Edition blacks out trim pieces, adds 18-inch gloss black wheels, and other dark upgrades.

- GX uses a 4.6-liter V-8, producing 301 hp and 329 lb-ft with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system that includes a 2-speed transfer case and Torsen limited-slip center differential.

2022 Lexus LS 500h AWD with Teammate

2022 Lexus LS

- LS 500h, the flagship hybrid sedan that sells in low volume, showcases the Teammate driver-assist system expected to roll out in other Lexus models.

2022 Lexus RX 450hL

2022 Lexus RX

- The 350 and 450h mid-size crossovers carry over with new color options and the continuation of the Black Line model.

- The 350L and 450hL three-row SUVs have a standard 8.0-inch or available 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa compatibility.

- Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert now come standard.

Carryover

2022 Lexus LX

2022 Lexus LC

2022 Lexus RC

2022 Lexus UX