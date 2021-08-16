Tesla's Autopilot under investigation, 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer driven, teardrop camper can charge EVs : What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA investigates safety of Tesla Autopilot

The NHTSA safety agency has opened an investigation into Tesla vehicles using Autopilot hitting emergency vehicles.

Hyundai/Kia recall more than 600,000 sedans for a trunk malfunction

Sonata, Forte, Rio and Accent could have faulty emergency-release latches, the NHTSA reports.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the Volkswagen Taos offers solid value and passenger room for a vehicle the flirts with the line between subcompact and compact SUVs.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

First drive review: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer sets new standards for American luxury and capability

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return as a luxury three-row crossover SUV with big V-8 engines and three available four-wheel-drive systems, and nearly four feet of infotainment and cluster screens up front.

Time capsule McLaren F1 with 243 miles sells for more than $20M

A McLaren F1 that's barely been driven has just sold at auction for $5 million more than its estimate, setting a new record for the iconic supercar.

Ford Shelby Cobra concept fetches $2.64M at Monterey auction

Drivable but not legal on the street, the V-10-powered Ford Shelby Cobra concept from 2004 has found a new home.

From Green Car Reports:

Colorado Teardrops Boulder EV camping trailer

Teardrop camper trailer fast-charges EVs with 75 kwh of extra batteries

A camper trailer can charge the tow vehicle at rest breaks, allowing close to the original driving range or perhaps more.

Fuel-cell group presents 2035 vision of 200 California hydrogen stations for 70,000 trucks

Will a hydrogen network for commercial fuel-cell trucks become viable before a charging network for electric trucks? Plans are forming for both.

Report: Globally, internal combustion car sales have already peaked

EV sales will rise from 3 million in 2020 to 66 million in 2040, Bloomberg projects—and it appears that ICE sales peaked in 2018.