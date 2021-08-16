Tesla's Autopilot under investigation, 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer driven, teardrop camper can charge EVs : What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 16, 2021

NHTSA investigates safety of Tesla Autopilot 

The NHTSA safety agency has opened an investigation into Tesla vehicles using Autopilot hitting emergency vehicles.

Hyundai/Kia recall more than 600,000 sedans for a trunk malfunction

Sonata, Forte, Rio and Accent could have faulty emergency-release latches, the NHTSA reports.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the Volkswagen Taos offers solid value and passenger room for a vehicle the flirts with the line between subcompact and compact SUVs.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

 

First drive review: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer sets new standards for American luxury and capability

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return as a luxury three-row crossover SUV with big V-8 engines and three available four-wheel-drive systems, and nearly four feet of infotainment and cluster screens up front. 

Time capsule McLaren F1 with 243 miles sells for more than $20M

A McLaren F1 that's barely been driven has just sold at auction for $5 million more than its estimate, setting a new record for the iconic supercar.

Ford Shelby Cobra concept fetches $2.64M at Monterey auction

Drivable but not legal on the street, the V-10-powered Ford Shelby Cobra concept from 2004 has found a new home.

From Green Car Reports:

Colorado Teardrops Boulder EV camping trailer

Colorado Teardrops Boulder EV camping trailer

Teardrop camper trailer fast-charges EVs with 75 kwh of extra batteries

A camper trailer can charge the tow vehicle at rest breaks, allowing close to the original driving range or perhaps more. 

Fuel-cell group presents 2035 vision of 200 California hydrogen stations for 70,000 trucks

Will a hydrogen network for commercial fuel-cell trucks become viable before a charging network for electric trucks? Plans are forming for both. 

Report: Globally, internal combustion car sales have already peaked

EV sales will rise from 3 million in 2020 to 66 million in 2040, Bloomberg projects—and it appears that ICE sales peaked in 2018.  

