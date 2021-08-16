Hyundai/Kia recall more than 600,000 sedans for a trunk malfunction

Robert Duffer
August 16, 2021

Hyundai and Kia cars are being recalled for a faulty trunk latch, increasing the risk of trapping a person inside the trunk, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. In high-temperature conditions, a crack can develop in the trunk latch emergency release function. If a person gets stuck in the trunk, they would not be able to get out. 

The recall affects 348,158 Hyundai cars from the 2016-2020 model years, and 253,074 Kia vehicles from the 2016-2019 model years. 

The recall encompasses the 2017-2018 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan, 2016-2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent compact sedan, and 2016-2017 Hyundai Azera large sedan. Owners will be notified as early as October 5, and dealers will replace the part free of charge or Hyundai will reimburse owners who have already had the work done. Owners can call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit Hyundai's recall page

For sister company, Kia, the recall covers the 2016-2018 Forte and Forte Koup, and the 2018-2019 Kia Rio.Owners can call Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia's recall site. The remedy is the same. 

