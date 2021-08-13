Civic and Elantra compared, 2022 NSX Type S debuts, Senate caps EV tax credit: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

Compact sedans haven’t lost their luster. Hyundai and Honda build two of the best—but which one’s better?

2022 Kia Carnival minivan earns IIHS Top Safety Pick honor

The 2022 Kia Carnival minivan fell short of Top Safety Pick+ honors due to its standard headlights.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Acura NSX Type S

2022 Acura NSX Type S debuts as 600 hp, $171,495 swan song

The 2022 Acura NSX Type S becomes the only model in the lineup, with a bump in power and price.

Acura Integra nameplate returns in 2022

A new Acura Integra is coming, likely as a replacement for the ILX compact sedan.

Ford Bronco roofs replaced due to quality issues, remaining 2021 orders converted to 2022 models

On Thursday Ford spokesperson Said Deep told Motor Authority Ford will "replace all molded-in color hardtop roofs on all 2-door and 4-door Bronco vehicles produced through August."

From Green Car Reports:

Chevrolet Bolt EV charging at EVgo DC fast charge station

Senate votes to place a $40,000 price cap on EV tax credit

A price cap would address one of the chief complaints of the current EV tax credit, but with the average vehicle price above $40,000, is this too low?

Infrastructure bill's coal-sourced "blue" hydrogen worse than combustion, study suggests

The hydrogen hubs potentially relying on fossil fuels and coal are shaping up to be anything but a green deal—although they could serve as a template for a greener model.

Mini Strip electric concept shows simplicity is important to sustainability

Embracing a stripped-down and minimalist approach could help Mini make a more sustainable EV that delivers more with less.