Volkswagen updates 2022 models, Ford GT honors GT40, 2022 Polestar 2 priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Volkswagen

Volkswagen's smallest vehicles showcase the biggest changes for model year 2022.

2022 Nissan Frontier: Big changes, small price hike to $29,015

The redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier arrives with modern changes and a modest price increase.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors the earliest GT40s

The Ford GT bows out after 2022, and included in the final run will be Heritage Edition model.

2022 Lincoln Navigator teased with Aviator-like headlights

Lincoln has released a teaser animation of the 2022 Navigator that shows a mildly refreshed design.

2023 Honda CR-V spy shots: Redesign coming for popular crossover

The CR-V continues to be one of America's most popular crossovers, and a redesign is coming up shortly.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Polestar 2

2022 Polestar 2: Starting price $47,200, range up to 265 miles

A wider model range includes a base front-wheel drive version, a more affordable Dual Motor model, and a driving-range-extending heat pump.

The West Coast Electric Highway is nearly 10 years old, and it's getting new charging hardware

Stations will be upgraded for CCS compatibility and Tesla adapters will be stocked, with funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Rivian is targeting Texas for second electric truck factory

The U.S.-based EV maker is focusing on Fort Worth, Texas, for a future factory that could cost in the range of $5 billion.