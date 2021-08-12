2022 Nissan Frontier: Big changes, small price hike to $29,015

The redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier arrives with modern changes and a modest price increase. At $29,015, including $1,175 destination, the 2022 Frontier S King Cab is $650 more than outgoing model that had been around since 2005.

The most significant change in the mid-size pickup truck's 17-year run was an engine upgrade in the 2020 model that carries over for the redesigned 2022 Frontier. Sold in three trims and two body styles, the 2022 Frontier comes with one engine, a 310-hp, 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 281 lb-ft of torque. It has a 9-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive that costs $3,200 more than rear-wheel drive on extended cab models and $3,000 more on crew cab models. It can tow up to 6,720 lb and trailer sway control comes standard.

The third-generation Frontier rides on a revised high-strength steel ladder frame carried over from the outgoing model but comes with new suspension components, new interior and exterior design, and upgraded convenience features and safety technology throughout.

The base extended cab, or King Cab in Nissan truck-speak, comes in S and SV trims, and comes only with a long 6-foot bed. The $29,015 base S comes with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows and locks, a 6-way manual driver's seat, 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio (subscription required), keyless entry and start, and two USB ports. A forward-collision warning system is the only driver-assist feature.

The SV extended cab costs $31,715 and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, sliding rear window, better cloth seats, six-way power driver's seat, automatic emergency braking, and some exterior upgrades. Four-wheel drive adds $3,200 to the S and SV trims.

The 2022 Frontier crew cab is offered in S, SV, and Pro-4X trims, with a 5-foot bed; a long wheelbase with a 6-foot bed can be had on SV crew cab models for an additional $1,900.

The S crew cab costs $30,515, which is $1,040 more than the 2021 model. It adds two more USB ports for rear passengers but otherwise follows the extended cab's feature list.

The SV crew cab costs $33,315, but adding on 4WD and the longer bed bump the price to $38,215.