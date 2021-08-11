What's New for 2022: Volkswagen

Volkswagen enters the 2022 model year with its smallest vehicles set to make the biggest impact. The eighth generation Golf GTI and Golf R heat up the dwindling hot hatchback segment, and the 2022 Taos enters as the smallest crossover in VW's growing lineup of SUVs. The 2021 ID.4 electric crossover heralded a new electric family of vehicles expected to debut later this year, but VW hasn't disclosed specifics.

VW focuses on putting more standard technology in its cars, but in many cases still charges extra for driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking that many rivals make standard. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster VW calls Digital Cockpit comes standard on most models, with touch-sensitive steering wheel controls and customizable displays.

Here are the model specific changes for Volkswagen in 2022 and the pricing:

2022 Volkswagen Arteon

- New 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, up from 268 hp and 258 lb-ft.

- New 7-speed automatic transmission with manual override replaces 8-speed automatic.

- Flagship sedan offered in three trims, SE, SEL, SEL Premium, all with R-Line styling elements that include front air intakes, a black diffuser in back, black headliner, stainless steel sport pedal covers, and R-Line badging.

- All models come with parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging.

- SEL R-Line comes standard with all-wheel drive.

- Starting price of $41,190, including $1,195 destination.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

- Three-row crossover SUV offered in SE, SE Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black, SEL Premium R-Line.

- Base model has 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

- All SEL models come standard with all-wheel drive and 20-inch wheels.

- Starting price of $34,665 for the 2.0-liter turbo-4, and $40,590 for the V-6; AWD adds $1,900.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

- Same changes as Atlas.

- Starting price of $33,965 for the 2.0-liter turbo-4 or $39,890 for the V-6; AWD adds $1,900.

2022 VW Golf GTI and Golf R

- Redesigned GTI comes with plaid seats, flat-bottomed steering wheel, an improved 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 241 hp and 273 lb-ft with a 7-speed automatic or 6-speed manual with a golf-ball shifter. It's still front-wheel drive and costs $30,540 to start.

- All-wheel-drive Golf R uses an improved 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 315 hp and 295 lb-ft with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or 6-speed manual. It costs $44,640.

- The automatic is $800 more in either model.

- Both models have MacPherson struts up front and multilink rear suspension with available adaptive dampers (standard on Golf R) and a limited-slip differential.

- Standard features include a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, four USB-C ports, and 30-color ambient lighting.

- Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

- Five-seat electric compact crossover carries over from last year.

- 2022 Volkswagen ID.5 expected later in year.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI

- Refreshed compact sedan debuts late this summer.

2022 Volkswagen Passat

- Limited Edition trim celebrates the last year of production for the mid-size sedan.

- SE and R-Line trims carry over with a base price of $28,290.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

- New small crossover slotting below the VW Tiguan roomy enough to seat five.

- Standard equipment includes a base 6.5-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, two USB ports.

- 1.5-liter turbo-4 makes 158-hp and 184 lb-ft with an 8-speed automatic powering the front wheels or 7-speed dual-clutch with all-wheel drive.

- The 2022 Taos starts at $24,190; the suite of driver-assist features costs $895.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

- Refreshed with four trims, a fresh face with an available light bar in the grille, and new color and wheel options.

- SE includes 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and wireless connectivity, as well as driver-assist features.

- Base S costs $27,190.