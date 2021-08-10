2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz driven, 2022 Cadillac CT-5 Blackwing tracked, Santa Fe PHEV priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz review

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover pickup steps out of the crossover fray with sharp looks, compelling maneuverability, and a bed to separate the cargo from the cabin. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10 pending a safety rating.

Review update: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited Hybrid grabs attention despite underachieving fuel economy

The redesigned compact crossover hits on rear seat comfort but misses on hybrid fuel economy.

Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra teases a modern truck

The latest teaser for the 2022 Toyota Tundra suggests rear coil springs.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

First drive review: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sends off internal combustion in style

Cadillac’s electric future has an electrifying warm-up act in the '22 CT5-V Blackwing.

First drive review: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz cures the common crossover blues

Hyundai’s new unibody pickup combines elements of car, truck, and SUV into a fun adventure vehicle.

First drive review: 2022 Nissan Frontier arrives late, but with plenty of charm

The redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier is finally here, and features ride, technology, and style improvements that make it the best all-around mid-size pickup truck on the block.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid will cost less than Hybrid after EV tax credit

With the federal EV tax credit and other potential incentives, the Santa Fe PHEV will add plug-in range to the hybrid without extra cost.

EV remixes: Tesla Model 3 as post-apocalyptic off-roader, Kia Soul EV as sand-crawling surf wagon

An off-road-lifted Tesla Model 3 from Rich Rebuilts and a sand-churning Kia Soul EV are the latest rugged remixes of stock electric vehicles.

Biden wants union-made, US-built electric cars: This is the only one available today

Tesla makes the most electric cars in the U.S., and exports many of them. But only GM makes an EV in the U.S. with union labor.