Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra teases a modern truck

Toyota continues the art of seduction with its latest teaser for the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra. The pickup truck is a big deal, not just in terms of size but for Toyota to stay relevant in a segment that ranges from near six-figure luxury landships to electric beacons of the near future.

The Tundra is none of that, but at least the third-generation truck will use coil springs on the rear suspension, Toyota suggested with its latest teaser shown on Tuesday. Coil springs like those used in the Ram 1500 provide a smoother on-road ride and better off-road articulation, but might sacrifice the higher payloads afforded by leaf springs in use for decades. The Chevy Silverado and Ford F-150 still use rear leaf springs.

The 2022 Tundra is expected to share a modular platform to be used on the next-generation Tacoma, 4Runner SUV, and Sequoia three-row SUV.

Teaser for 2022 Toyota Tundra

The next Tundra will continue to offer a TRD Pro off-road variant, based on teaser images of a drive selector mode for rock crawling, TRD Pro stamped seats, Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, and Fox shocks.

Toyota has also teased a power-sliding rear window that retracts down into the cab wall, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

The question remains about what lurks under the big broad grille and the muscular hood scoop. Toyota is calling the next iteration of its V-8 powertrain iForce Max. The current Toyota Tundra uses a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, but the V-8 is becoming more of an anachronism, even in trucks.

Truckmakers still offer them, but not in the range and number of offerings as in years past. Ford has developed twin-turbo V-6 engines with greater output and efficiency, as well as hybrid and electric powertrains. Ram employs a mild-hybrid system on its V-6 and V-8 offerings, and even GM has slimmed down its V-8s and even offers a turbo-4 in the 2021 Chevy Silverado.

We'll know more when the 2022 Tundra officially drops all its veils in September.