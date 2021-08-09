Stellantis joins EV party, Biden hints at EV Corvette, EV trailer hauls a range remedy: What's New @ The Car Connection

Stellantis plans plug-in Dodge, electric Jeep, all-electric Alfa Romeo models

Both Jeep and Dodge plan new fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in the next several years, while Alfa Romeo shifts to all-electric.

BMW issues two recalls affecting X3, 3-Series, 5-Series, Supra

BMW has issued two recalls, one for a faulty fuel pump on older diesel models and another for a brake booster glitch on newer performance models.

2022 Hyundai Tucson review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson charms us better in Hybrid spec.

From Motor Authority:

Vice President Biden, in Chevy Corvette

President Joe Biden said GM CEO promised he can drive the first electric Chevrolet Corvette

Chevy is yet to announce plans for an electric Corvette, but President Joe Biden has now twice mentioned the car.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard keeps you comfy...and protected

Like its predecessor, the newest Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard offers the highest level of ballistic protection for civilian vehicles.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale spy shots: Electrified compact crossover coming soon

Alfa Romeo is close to launching the first of two new crossovers in the works.

From Green Car Reports:

Dethleffs E.Home Caravan electric camping trailer prototype

Towing with an EV: Are electric trailers the future?

A German travel trailer prototype provides its own electric propulsion and effectively doubles the batteries—meaning that there might be no drop in range from towing.

2022 Lexus UX: 39-mpg urban luxury crossover refresh doesn't include a charge port

Lexus has carried over its UX hybrid with new colors, but there's no indication the fully electric UX 300e is coming to America.

Biden rule tracks toward Obama emissions targets but sees just 8% EVs by 2026 model year

Announced to much fanfare, Biden administration emissions rules build on conservative EV estimates and don't yet make up for the impact of Trump rules.