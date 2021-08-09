BMW issues two recalls affecting X3, 3-Series, 5-Series, Supra

2020 BMW X3

August 9, 2021

BMW issued two recalls to fix a fuel pump on older diesel models and run a software update on newer models, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. 

Brake boost recall

The larger of the two recalls encompasses 50,024 new performance-oriented models with engine management software that can cause a loss of braking assist on engine startup. The mechanical brake remains functional, but if a driver were to press the engine start button twice in rapid succession, or tap the brake pedal while pressing the engine button, the computer can get confused and the oil pump can break, thereby disabling brake boosting.

Owners may notice an increase in stopping distance without brake assist. BMW has identified 29 warranty claims and four field reports relating to the issue. The following cars should be taken to a dealer for the software update fix:

2020 BMW M340i and M340i xDrive

2020 BMW M540i and M540i xDrive

2020 BMW X3 M40i

2020-2021 BMW X4 M40i

2020-2021 BMW 745 Le xDrive

2019-2021 BMW Z4 M40i

2020-2021 Toyota Supra

Owners will receive notification of the recall by Oct. 1, 2021, and BMW service centers will perform the update free of charge. 

Fuel pump recall

The second recall involves a faulty fuel pump affecting 11,216 vehicles equipped with diesel engines. The high-pressure fuel pump can degrade prematurely over time and lead to an engine stall. Owners may notice a warning light in the instrument cluster or, in rare cases according to BMW, a complete shut down of the pump and an engine stall. 

Affected vehicles include:

2014-2018 BMW 328d, 328d xDrive

2014-2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d

2014-2016 BMW 535d, 535d xDrive

2015 BMW 740 Ld xDrive

2015-2017 BMW X3 xDrive28d

Owners can expect notification by Sept. 20. BMW dealers will replace the high-pressure fuel pump free of charge. Owners who have already had the work completed at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement. 

To check the status of your BMW, call customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or visit BMW's recall page

