2021 Chevy Traverse earns TSP, 2022 Lexus GX debuts, EV sales on record pace: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevy Traverse earns Top Safety Pick; 2021 GMC Acadia does not
The Acadia did not earn the safety accolade because its standard and available headlights rated at "Marginal."
Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000
With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee.
With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2022 Toyota Sienna scores with hybrid fuel economy and great interior utility.
From Motor Authority:
2022 Lexus GX
Preview: 2022 Lexus GX gets new tech and Black Line Special Edition
The 2022 Lexus GX SUV lineup also adds a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a park-assist system, navigation, and power folding and heated mirrors.
Porsche offers final run of 991-generation 911 GT2 RS Clubsport to mark Manthey-Racing partnership
Porsche has unveiled a 991-generation 911 GT2 RS special edition with multiple aerodynamic modifications.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class spy shots: Popular crossover coming in for redesign
Mercedes-Benz's GLC-Class looks to be growing in size for its next generation.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV review update - Portland OR
US EV sales have been record-breaking so far in 2021, despite supply chain issues
EV sales in California and the rest of the nation are headed to a new high in 2021, thanks to new, widely available products.
Could streetlight-based charging help apartment dwellers go electric?
A program in Kansas City is installing them throughout the city, where they offer Level 2 charging at $0.22 per kwh.
Report: BYD might supply its Blade LFP battery to Tesla, in China
Tesla's $25,000 EV could be powered by BYD's Blade battery, using the latest LFP batteries from the Chinese automaker.
