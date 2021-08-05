EV future takes shape, Audi RS 3 hits the 'Ring, 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut: What's New @ The Car Connection

Automakers commit to Biden's Build Back Better plan for electric vehicle adoption

Ford, Honda, Volkswagen Group, BMW, Volvo, GM, and Stellantis pledge support and demand incentives for widespread EV adoption plan under President Biden's plan.

Subaru recalls 165,000 newer SUVs and cars for fuel pump issue

Subaru issues another recall for a fuel pump defect that can lead to engine stalls.

2022 Mini Cooper review

With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the 2022 Mini Cooper endures thanks to its driving gusto and its timeless looks.

2022 Audi RS 3 sets 7:40.748 Nürburgring lap time

There's a new RS 3 boasting an RS Torque Splitter, quicker 0-60 mph time, stiffer suspension, and a drift mode headed to showrooms shortly.

2023 BMW 8-Series spy shots: Mid-cycle update for mega coupe

A major update is on the way for BMW's flagship coupe.

2021 New York auto show canceled due to coronavirus

Planned introductions had included the Nissan Z, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, the Subaru WRX, and the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, among others.

2022 Nissan Leaf

2022 Nissan Leaf: Price cut makes 149-mile version the cheapest electric car in the US market

In addition to a price cut of more than $4,000 at the base level, the Leaf gets more standard equipment, including DC fast-charging on the base Leaf S.

Jeep EV due in 2023, Alfa Romeo to go from no-EV to all-EV by 2027

Stellantis plans to launch 21 plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars globally over the next two years; that includes at least one Jeep EV.

Legislators propose $2,500 federal tax credit for used EVs

A $2,500 federal EV tax credit for used vehicles could help spur EV adoption among those who might not be able to afford new vehicles.