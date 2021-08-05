Subaru recalls 165,000 newer SUVs and cars for fuel pump issue

August 5, 2021

Subaru is recalling more than 165,000 newer models for a fuel pump issue that could cause the engine to stall, the automaker and the NHTSA disclosed late last month. 

The recall encompasses every model made by Subaru except for the Crosstrek, and includes the Toyota 86 made in tandem with the Subaru BRZ coupe.

The fuel pump can crack and fail, preventing the engine from starting or causing it to stall abruptly. Warning indicators may include a check engine light in the instrument cluster, a rough-running engine that vibrates or makes loud noise, and, in the case of a failed fuel pump, the engine may not start at all. 

Even though this is the second Subaru fuel pump recall in as many years, a Subaru rep told Consumer Reports that the company is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue. Last year's fuel pump recall spread to 188,207 newer vehicles manufactured in the U.S. between June 2018 through Feb. 2019. 

Many of the same vehicles are being recalled under the latest fuel pump recall:

2019-2020 Subaru Ascent

2018-2019 Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86

2018 Subaru Forester

2018-2020 Subaru Impreza

2018-2020 Subaru Outback

2018-2019 Subaru WRX

The Subaru Crosstrek was redesigned for model year 2018 and is not included in the recall; the Forester was redesigned for 2019.

Subaru is not alone. In April of this year, Honda and Acura recalled nearly every 2019 vehicle for a failed fuel pump. 

Owners will receive notification of the recall as early as September, and dealers will replace the fuel pump free of charge. Owners can check the status of their car by entering the VIN on the Subaru recall page or calling Subaru customer service at 844-373-6614. 

