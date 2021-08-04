2022 Volkswagen Tiguan costs up to $2,100 more than outgoing model

The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan crossover SUV comes with a new look, updated technology, and a higher price, according to VW pricing announced this week.

New wheel sizes and a new nose with an available light bar spanning the grille define the outward changes, and VW has streamlined its four trim levels to S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line. Heated front seats and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster headline the interior upgrades.

The only powertrain option, a 184-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 joined to an 8-speed automatic transmission, carries over from last year. Front-wheel drive remains standard on all trim levels, with all-wheel drive optional for $1,500 except on the top R-Line model, where it is standard. That's a $200 price increase from 2021, though the system hasn't changed. A third row of seats can expand the seating from five to seven, but only on FWD models for no extra charge.

The Tiguan competes with other mid-size crossover SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda Passport.

The base 2022 Tiguan S costs $27,190, including $1,195 destination. That's $700 more than last year's model, and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, keyless access and start, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Driver assist features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors come standard, but active lane control and adaptive cruise control cost $895 more with the IQ Drive package.

At $30,690, the Tiguan SE represents the largest price jump of $2,100 from the 2021 model. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, four USB-C ports, satellite radio trial, synthetic leather upholstery, and a power driver seat.

The SE R-Line Black costs $33,490 and adds blacked out trim elements, 19-inch black alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and R-Line badging.

The top SEL R-Line costs $37,790 and upgrades to 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive headlights, park assist, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Fender audio, and cooled front seats shod in leather.

The 2022 Tiguan goes on sale at VW dealers soon.