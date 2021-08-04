2022 Hyundai Tucson earns Top Safety Pick+ rating

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS, the nonprofit safety agency announced Wednesday.

The redesigned compact crossover earned "Good" ratings in all six crash tests to nab what is considered the industry's most rigorous safety rating. The NHTSA has not tested the 2022 Tucson, but it typically mirrors crash-testing from the IIHS and is expected to earn five stars.

Ratings from the insurance-industry-funded IIHS factor in the efficacy of automatic emergency braking to prevent or mitigate impacts with other vehicles and pedestrians. Qualifiers must have standard headlights that rank at least "Acceptable" in illuminating curves and not creating excessive glare to oncoming vehicles.

The 2022 Tucson comes with two LED headlight choices, depending on trim. The LED projectors on the top Limited earned a top "Good" rating while the LED reflectors on all other models were deemed "Acceptable." The weak headlights from the 2021 model were the only thing preventing it from a TSP+ award.

In addition to automatic forward emergency braking, Hyundai equips the 2022 Tucson with active lane control and rear occupant alerts. The SEL adds blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control that works down to a stop. Limited models offer the most safety equipment, adding a surround-view camera system, rear automatic braking, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot cameras that show a live display of the Tucson’s flanks in the instrument panel.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson joins more than 60 other models that earned a 2021 TSP+, including rivals such as the 2021 Mazda CX-5, 2021 Subaru Forester, and Ford Mustang Mach-E. As a brand, Hyundai had 17 models that earned either a TSP or TSP+ award.