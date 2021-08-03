2022 Genesis GV70 driven, 2022 CT4-V Blackwing tracked, 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid tested: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Genesis GV70

2022 Genesis GV70

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 3, 2021

2022 Genesis GV70 review

The new 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury compact crossover earns a high TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10 with its balance of comfort, sport, features, and value.

Avalon ends in 2022, as Toyota sharpens focus on crossovers and SUVs

Toyota will drop its decades-old large four-door due to drooping sales.

2022 Hyundai Veloster N review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N does a lot with a little.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

First drive review: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing swoops in as a road and track hero

On the track or around town, Cadillac’s last gas compact sport sedan hits all the marks. 

2022 Acura NSX Type S debuts Aug. 12, marks end of NSX production 

Acura will send out its NSX with a more powerful, better handling version to be built for one year only.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots and video: Development on the final track

Porsche is about to go beyond the 414-hp 718 Cayman GT4 with an RS version that could borrow liberally from the 911 GT3.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid finds a new middle ground for efficient family SUVs

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is rated at 32 mpg combined and is a pleasant-driving alternative sized between the Toyota RAV4 and Highlander Hybrids.

Hyundai claims Ioniq 5 EV will dominate Tesla Model Y in miles of range added at fast-charging stops

Hyundai has chosen to emphasize a high average charging rate over a high peak rate, which it says will result in shorter charging stops.

Congress proposes "clean hydrogen" production hubs—with coal as a potential source

Hydrogen for heating, manufacturing, and transportation would be made with energy from natural gas, nuclear, biomass, and coal sources, as part of federally funded green infrastructure.  

