2022 Lexus ES tested, VW ID.5 teased, Tesla capitulates: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Lexus ES 350 settles into middle life-cycle age

The refreshed sedan gets an overdue touchscreen and other standard safety and convenience features, but its best feature remains its ride quality.

Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid to return as three-row SUV

The Outlander plug-in hybrid will join the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Volvo XC90 T8, and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan as the only PHEVs with three rows.

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Great off-road performance keeps the 2022 Toyota Tacoma in the mid-size pickup grame, but fuel economy's one factor that drops its TCC Rating to a 5.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 2022 Volkswagen ID.5 GTX

2022 Volkswagen ID.5 electric coupe-like crossover teased ahead of imminent debut

VW's ID family of EVs is set to expand with a coupe-like version of the ID.4 compact crossover.

2022 Chevrolet COPO 572 Camaro debuts with new big-block V-8

With the new COPO setup, 430 hp is just the beginning.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain spy shots: Soft-roader wagon coming soon

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain is set for debut at the 2021 Munich auto show, and a prototype has just been spied.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 charging

Tesla agrees to pay owners for cutting range and charging rate on some cars

Owners saw range significantly reduced for nearly a year, due to a series of software-related limits imposed through over-the-air updates.

Report: Fully electric "baby Jeep," hydrogen fuel cells possible in off-road brand's future

Such a vehicle might be built on one of four dedicated EV platforms introduced last month by Jeep parent Stellantis.

Home solar and electric cars are converging, and it's about time

An alliance between SunPower and Wallbox is one of several deals suggesting there's a big future for EVs and home solar functioning together.