MPG meters prove unreliable, Bentley debuts hybrid sedan, Nikola's Milton charged: What's New @ The Car Connection

Your mileage may vary: AAA finds mpg meters inaccurate

Fuel economy displays in vehicles and "miles to empty" alerts can vary widely from real world usage, according to AAA.

2022 Hyundai Accent review

Good fuel economy boosts the 2022 Hyundai Accent to a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10.

2022 Cadillac XT4 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, the 2022 Cadillac XT4 fits high-end looks and infotainment in a compact body.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition marks electrified sedan's launch

With its Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition, Bentley is out to show that sustainability doesn't have to mean compromise.

GM considered a four-seat Chevrolet Corvette in 1962

Chevrolet built a four-seat Corvette prototype in 1962 to compete with the Ford Thunderbird, but it was nixed when an executive got stuck in the rear seat.

Rivian R2S, R3S, R4S, R5S, R2T, R3T, R4T, and R5T trademarked, future laid out

Rivian looks to be planning multiple models to sit below its full-size R1S and R1T.

From Green Car Reports:

Nikola Two

Founder of fuel-cell startup Nikola charged with securities fraud: Here’s what’s alleged

The federal government has filed criminal charges against Nikola founder Trevor Milton, alleging securities fraud over misleading statements about its hydrogen and electric trucks.

Next Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will have more range, three rows of seating

A new version of the Outlander PHEV is due in 2022 and could extend the current model's success with more range—and this time, third-row seats.

First CATL sodium-ion batteries revealed, can charge to 80% in 15 minutes

CATL also claims that its sodium-ion cells can be used alongside lithium-ion cells within the same battery pack.