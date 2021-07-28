2021 Hyundai Palisade, 2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Biden fuel-economy targets: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Toyota Prius review

While no longer at the technological leading edge, the 2022 Toyota Prius provides all the right numbers for cost-conscious commuters.

2022 Porsche Macan gets modest upgrades, price jump to $56,250

The 2022 Porsche Macan wears a new look and its price increases $2,800 over the 2021 model justified by an increase in performance.

2022 Hyundai Palisade review

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade melds family-wagon utility with luxury-SUV fittings to vault to the top of our three-row SUV ratings.

From Motor Authority:

2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe spy shots and video: Major changes pegged for mid-cycle refresh

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe has been spotted in prototype form testing on public roads with an updated design inside and out.

Could Chevy replace the Camaro with an electric performance sedan?

Slow sales of the Chevrolet Camaro and the death of the Malibu family sedan could lead General Motors to replace both with an electric performance sedan.

Ford honors Women Airforce Service Pilots with special Mustang Mach-E

On Thursday at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin, a specially designed, one-off version of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E honoring the Women Airforce Service Pilots will be auctioned off.

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Biden rules will support 40% EVs by 2030, outdo Obana targets for mpg

President Biden will soon propose fuel-economy and EV adoption targets that surpass those set by his former boss, President Obama, according to AP News.

Minnesota adopts California EV mandate, makes it tougher for plug-in "compliance cars"

Minnesota just became the first Midwestern state to adopt California's stricter emissions standards, along with zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate requirements.

Rivian confirms plans for second factory, before delivering first electric trucks

Rivian confirmed its plans for a second U.S.-based factory despite delays in delivering its first electric pickup truck.