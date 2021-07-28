2022 Porsche Macan gets modest upgrades, price jump to $56,250

The 2022 Porsche Macan compact crossover SUV wears a new look, arrives with more power, and buttons down the suspension even more. It also comes with a performance and price increase ranging from $2,800 on the base Macan model to nearly $8,000 on the top GTS model. The previous top performance variant for the Macan, the Turbo, will not return for 2022.

The enhancements made to the remaining trims presage a second-generation Macan expected for 2023, when the current gas model is expected to be sold alongside a new electric Macan.

For now, the cosmetic upgrades to the first-generation 2022 Macan are modest. Standard wheel sizes are between 19 and 21 inches with seven new wheel designs, black trim elements frame the grille and headlights, and a new black diffuser is found at the rear.

The 2022 Macan comes standard with an analog clock formerly only available with the Sport Chrono package. The interior can be equipped with GT Sport steering wheel designs from the 911, and the center console features haptic-touch digital controls. The 10.9-inch touchscreen comes with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay.

All 2022 Macans come standard with lane-departure warnings and front and rear parking sensors, but Porsche still charges extra for automatic emergency braking that competitors such as the 2021 BMW X4 and 2021 Audi Q5 include as standard.

The base 2022 Macan costs $56,250, including for $1,350 destination, which is $2,800 more than last year's model. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 gets 13 more hp and 22 more lb-ft of torque for totals of 261 hp and 295 lb-ft. When equipped with the optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan hits 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which is 0.3 second quicker than the outgoing model.

At $66,750, the 2022 Macan S costs $5,200 more but swaps out the old 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 for the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 from the outgoing Macan GTS. With the Sport Chrono package, it makes 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, hits 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 160 mph. Adaptive dampers come standard.

Taking the Turbo's spot at the top of the lineup, the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS costs $81,250, $8,800 more than last year's GTS, but it's still less than the 2021 Macan Turbo. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 makes the same 434 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque as the Turbo. The 0-60 mph time is just 4.1 seconds, and it can hit a top speed of 169 mph, up 2 mph versus the outgoing Turbo. Porsche outfits the Macan GTS with a 0.4-inch lower ride height, air suspension, and tungsten carbide-coated brakes that last longer than standard iron brakes. Porsche says the GTS's suspension is 15% stiffer to reduce body roll, though the retuned dampers provide a greater difference between comfort and sportiness.

The 2022 Porsche Macan arrives in early 2022, with the S and GTS following in spring.