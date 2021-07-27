RAV4 vs. Tucson, next Toyota Tundra teased, Ford's EV strategy: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Compare Crossover SUVs

Gas-saving versions of bestselling crossover SUVs go head to head, and one’s the clear winner.

Ford’s EV strategy shows how much can change in a decade

Ford's gotten serious about its electric car strategy and future.

GM expands Super Cruise to 2022 Silverado, 2022 Sierra pickup trucks

GM is set to roll out its Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system to more vehicles with more capabilities including the 2022 GMC SIerra 1500.

2022 Genesis G70 review

The 2022 Genesis G70 arrives with a refreshed look featuring more LEDs, tweaked gauge cluster, and the sharp driving dynamics and compact size enthusiasts appreciate.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT jams the soul of a sports car into an SUV body

Porsche fought the rules that govern the physical world and won with the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT and its "track inspired character."

2022 Subaru WRX to debut at 2021 New York auto show

Subaru confirmed the new 2022 WRX will make its formal debut in August at the 2021 New York auto show.

Toyota reveals more of its redesigned 2022 Tundra

More of the 2022 Toyota Tundra was revealed with the latest teaser focusing on the interior and its wireless smartphone charging pad, drive mode selector, and available red seats in the TRD Pro model.

Tesla Supercharger station V3, Las Vegas

From Green Car Reports:

Musk: Supercharger network will charge extra for slow-charging non-Tesla EVs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid out how the automaker will open its Supercharger charging network to non-Tesla electric vehicles later this year.

Hyundai will test 500-mile hydrogen fuel-cell semis in California

Hyundai plans to test its Xcient Fuel Cell Class 8 semi trucks in California as part of two publicly-funded projects.

Tesla needs to remedy "Baskin-Robbins of batteries" situation, says Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker is juggling too many kinds of batteries, a problem that isn't sustainable despite all the workouts being implemented.