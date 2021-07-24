GM expands Super Cruise to 2022 Silverado, 2022 Sierra pickup trucks

GM continues to roll out its Super Cruise hands-free driving system to more vehicles and with more features, the automaker announced Friday. Super Cruise expands to eight vehicles for 2022 and can be used while towing.

“The additional Super Cruise-enabled vehicles and new features are an important step toward our goal of enabling hands-free driving 95% of the time and getting people more comfortable with letting go of the wheel,” Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer, said in a statement.

Super Cruise, the most sophisticated and safest Level 2 driver-assist system on the market, according to Consumer Reports, lets drivers ride along on more than 200,000 miles of mapped divided highways without needing to touch the wheel or the pedals as long as their vision remains on the road.

Launched on the now discontinued Cadillac CT6 for 2018, Super Cruise will be available in 22 vehicles by 2023. For model year 2022, it's available on the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac XT6, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, and forthcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck.

The pickups get the most significant update with Super Cruise that can be activated while towing. It will be available on the Sierra Denali trim, but GM hasn't disclosed which Silverado trims will get it. The 2022 Sierra and Silverado will show off a new look and other unannounced features when they debut later this year.

Other enhancements to Super Cruise for 2022 include automatic lane change that can initiate a lane change when the indicator stalk is activated. It can't be used while trailering. Also, when using the Google Maps app in the vehicle's navigation system, the display will show Super Cruise compatible roads as an option during route selection.

Over-the-air updates ensure that customers of Super Cruise on 2021 vehicles get the same features rolling out for 2022.

Super Cruise costs up to $2,500 and it requires additional equipment such as the Driver Assist package. After the three-year trial on any vehicle, owners will need a Super Cruise plan for it to work, and that will cost $25 per month or $15 per month when bundled with an OnStar service. The system needs a connected service plan for over-the-air updates that add more mapped miles and more features, like the ones launched for 2022.