2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid driven, Audi E-Tron stress tested, Chevy Bolt recalled: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited delivers well-mannered efficiency

Hyundai’s refreshed five-seat crossover goes long on fuel economy but comes up short on value.

2022 Subaru BRZ sports coupe costs less than predecessor at $28,955

The 2022 Subaru BRZ returns for a second generation with a new 228-horsepower 2.4-liter flat-4, a stiffer chassis, and a new look inside and out.

2022 Cadillac XT5 review

Though short on thrills, the XT5 is a competent crossover SUV that earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, based on its good power and its high-tech features.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally contender

Audi RS Q E-Tron super SUV gets ready to rock at 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi plans to stress test new EV technology by competing in the grueling Dakar Rally.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept imagines a sporty family crossover

The four-seat concept turns the common crossover into a true blue performance machine.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo spy shots: Electric and ICE options coming

Maserati is working on a redesigned GranTurismo, a car that will be the basis of the automaker's first electric vehicle.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV recalled again for battery fire issue

GM will recall certain Chevy Bolt EVs that had already been recalled for an increased fire risk while charging.

Aston Martin to debut electric sports car in 2025, CEO says

CEO Tobias Moers plans an electric sports car for 2025 followed by an electric crossover, but Aston Martin has scuttled previous EV plans.

Most EVs for US sale have American-made batteries

The Tesla Gigafactory was a turning point for American cell production for electric cars—and there's plenty more U.S. battery making to come.