2022 Ford Maverick first look, Rubicon 392 hits the trail, Mercedes plans all-electric future: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 things to know about the 2022 Ford Maverick

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a small pickup with useful space and hauling solutions.

Mercedes-Benz headlines a dozen automakers committed to electric vehicle futures

Mercedes-Benz joins Honda, Mazda, Lincoln, Ford, GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen in planning a full portfolio of electrified vehicles to help reduce vehicle emissions.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is fast over any surface, sometimes too fast

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's 470-hp V-8 makes it fast on the street, but it's not a real Rubicon unless it can perform off-road. We took it to an off-road park to see if it lives up to the "Rubicon" part of its name.

Porsche 928 from "Risky Business" heads to auction

A chance to own a piece of automotive and cinematic history is coming up.

2023 BMW X7 spy shots: Heavy styling update set for big crossover

BMW's X7 is being updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next 7-Series.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept debuting 2022

Mercedes-Benz announces dedicated EV platforms, aims to go all-electric in some markets by 2030

From AMG to Maybach, Mercedes writes the last chapter in its century-plus gas odyssey.

Study busts myth about EV greenhouse gas emissions and dirty grids

Another study confirms that electric vehicles are cleaner over their lifecycles than cars powered by internal combustion engines.

Which EV model has the fast-charging connector compatible with more US stations?

Hint: It's not Tesla. But Tesla vehicles can take advantage of this fast-charging standard offered at more locations than the others.