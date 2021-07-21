2022 Hyundai overviewed, AMG E63 Wagon tested, Tesla to open up Supercharger access: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Hyundai

A redesigned Tucson, the new Santa Cruz pickup and Ioniq 5 electric compact crossover, and a a high-performance Kona N highlight the 2022 Hyundai lineup.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross sports a new look, higher price, five-star safety rating

The 2022 Eclipse Cross compact crossover gets a new look, improved features, and a higher price.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer review

With a TCC Rating of 5.6 out of 10, the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer has compact size and pert looks in its favor, but fuel economy isn't great.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon packs supercar power and crossover space

A wagon may seem geeky, but the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon deals out thrilling power and performance.

Aston Martin announces updates for 2022, including more power for DB11 V8

Aston Martin has multiple new trim options for key models, which you can play around with via a new configurator.

The Warlord is a wild $250,000 Ram 1500 TRX 6x6 ready for the apocalypse

Apocalypse Manufacturing is offering the Warlord, a 6x6 Ram 1500 TRX, for a quarter-million dollars.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Supercharger station V3, Las Vegas

Musk: Tesla Supercharger network will be “open to other EVs” in 2021

Which automaker's EVs will be compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network? Must hinted that it's coming later this year.

Report: 1 in 10 drivers burn nearly a third of US gasoline

So-called "superusers" should be a target for the shift to electric vehicles, argues the EV advocacy group Coltura.

Tesla Full Self-Driving is now a $199 subscription

A pay-as-you-go option may encourage more owners to try the EV maker's suite of driver-assistance and convenience features.