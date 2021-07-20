2021 Toyota Sienna road tested, 2022 Porsche Macan previewed, electric GMC pickup cometh: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Toyota Sienna proves to be ideal road tripper

Hybrid tech helps the Sienna minivan excel in fuel efficiency, but in-cabin tech holds it back.

2022 Honda Civic review

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes as a sedan or hatchback, with excellent safety gear and space. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

2022 Chevrolet Trax review

With a TCC Rating of 4.5 out of 10, the 2022 Chevy Trax misses out on safety technology and fun.

From Motor Authority:

Preview: 2022 Porsche Macan adds power, tweaks looks

The refreshed crossover SUV won't come with a Turbo model but other variants get a power boost and subtle flourishes inside and out for model year 2022.

Lamborghini built 15,000 Urus crossovers in just 3 years

The Urus is on track to become the best-selling Lamborghini of all time.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots: Redesign spotted for first time

Land Rover's redesigned Range Rover Sport will boast a new platform and electrified powertrains.

From Green Car Reports:

Beyond Hummer EV: Fully electric GMC pickup confirmed

There's another electric truck coming to the GMC lineup and it should be more affordable than the Hummer EV.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Swoopy electric crossover will start at $59,845

The racier-looking companion to the XC40 Recharge electric SUV will get a significantly higher price—although its smooth shape could return a few more miles of range.

Lightyear One solar car will be made by Finland's Valmet

Production in Finland has been set for the EV designed by a former solar-car team, hoping to go more miles with less battery.