2021 Toyota Sienna road tested, 2022 Porsche Macan previewed, electric GMC pickup cometh: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Toyota Sienna proves to be ideal road tripper
Hybrid tech helps the Sienna minivan excel in fuel efficiency, but in-cabin tech holds it back.
The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes as a sedan or hatchback, with excellent safety gear and space. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.
With a TCC Rating of 4.5 out of 10, the 2022 Chevy Trax misses out on safety technology and fun.
From Motor Authority:
Preview: 2022 Porsche Macan adds power, tweaks looks
The refreshed crossover SUV won't come with a Turbo model but other variants get a power boost and subtle flourishes inside and out for model year 2022.
Lamborghini built 15,000 Urus crossovers in just 3 years
The Urus is on track to become the best-selling Lamborghini of all time.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots: Redesign spotted for first time
Land Rover's redesigned Range Rover Sport will boast a new platform and electrified powertrains.
From Green Car Reports:
Beyond Hummer EV: Fully electric GMC pickup confirmed
There's another electric truck coming to the GMC lineup and it should be more affordable than the Hummer EV.
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Swoopy electric crossover will start at $59,845
The racier-looking companion to the XC40 Recharge electric SUV will get a significantly higher price—although its smooth shape could return a few more miles of range.
Lightyear One solar car will be made by Finland's Valmet
Production in Finland has been set for the EV designed by a former solar-car team, hoping to go more miles with less battery.
