Maverick vs Santa Cruz, 2022 Audi RS 3 previewed, BMW 330e driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Ford Maverick vs 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Trucks

The 2022 Ford Maverick and 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup trucks give shoppers an open bed and a more adventurous edge than compact crossover SUVs.

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy sets the bar for three-row SUVs

The three-row SUV features better packaging than the Kia Telluride, and more space than the competitors.

Volkswagen Passat sedan discontinued after 2022 Limited Edition model

The Volkswagen Passat sedan will end production after a 2022 Limited Edition so VW can build EVs.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Audi RS 3

Preview: 2022 Audi RS 3 ramps up the turbo-5 power and track capability

A new generation of the Audi RS 3 packing 401 hp is headed to showrooms shortly.

2023 BMW X8 spy shots and video: Flagship crossover in the works

A new BMW X8 is coming to challenge the large luxury crossovers of the world.

Rivian R1T pickup deliveries delayed to Sept. 2021, R1S SUV to follow

Customers will have to wait a few more months for delivery of their Rivian electric pickups and SUVs.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid

First drive review: BMW 330e plug-in hybrid hits the right numbers but shuns its sport-sedan heritage

The 2021 BMW 330e appears to connect BMW sport-sedan heritage to an electric future, although it doesn't quite feel that way from the driver's seat.

Study: Emissions of electric fleets depends greatly on the “when, where, and how” of charging

Battery degradation is an important factor for making the most of GHG emissions advantages of fleet EVs, researchers emphasize.

Lucid Air: EV-focused Pirelli tires help enable range, performance, refinement

Pirelli has revealed more about special performance tires co-developed with Lucid for the Air electric luxury sedan.