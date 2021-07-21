What's New for 2022: Hyundai

Hyundai heads into the 2022 model year with an equal balance on electrification and performance, while revitalizing the compact utility vehicle segment. Its bestseller, the Tucson compact crossover, gets redesigned with hybrid and plug-in powertrains and shares its platform with the much anticipated 2022 Santa Cruz small pickup truck. The expansion of the N Line and the N performance lineup also accelerates heartbeats, even if it doesn't nab much volume.

The most interesting development from Hyundai is the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric compact crossover. Unlike the Ioniq sedan that preceded it as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicle, the 2022 Ioniq 5 rides on a dedicated electric vehicle platform that will underpin several forthcoming electric vehicles. The rollout will be limited to start, making it tough to compete with the nationally available Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Tesla Model Y, but it portends Hyundai's growing electric vehicle portfolio.

Hyundai debuted fresh takes on the Sonata and Elantra during the past two years, so the brand's compacts and sedans largely carry over. The Veloster hatchback scales back to only the N performance model that will also be offered on the Kona small crossover.

Here's a look at the changes for the 2022 Hyundai lineup by segment.





Electrics

2022 Ioniq 5 compact crossover SUV

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Retro-styled electric compact crossover comes with a 77.4-kwh battery pack.

- Base model has a single motor powering the rear wheels with 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque and a 300-mile estimated range.

- Dual-motor all-wheel-drive version makes 302 hp and 446 lb-ft with a 289-mile estimated range.

- It can support 800-volt fast-charging and charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes on a 350-kw DC fast charger, or about seven hours on a Level 2 wall box.

- Available solar roof and a vehicle-to-load system that generates 1.9 kw to charge gear or act as a backup generator for a home.

- Initially in 2022, it will be limited to select zero-emission vehicle states on the coasts plus Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

2022 Ioniq Electric hatchback

- The battery electric vehicle is discontinued, but the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models carry over.





Crossover SUVs

2022 Kona small crossover

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

- Refreshed exterior with new front and rear bumpers with fake skid plates, and tweaked interior with new climate control bar and packaging changes.

- Kona Limited and N Line get 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 195 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

- N Line uses body-color cladding instead of all the black plastic, a different front fascia with broader air intakes, a lip splitter, and hood accents. Dual exhaust tips and 18-inch wheels complete the exterior upgrades.

- Kona Electric gets a new front end, new headlights and taillights, and dual 10.3-inch screens inside. It has a 258-mile range, but sales are limited to zero-emission coastal states.

- Kona N employs the Veloster N's 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 276 hp and 289 lb-ft, and it can go 0-62 mph in 5.5 seconds. An 8-speed dual-clutch automatic sends power to the front wheels.

2022 Santa Cruz small pickup truck

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

- New "sport adventure vehicle" shares a platform with the 2022 Tucson but comes with a small, versatile bed.

- Base comes with 190-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with front-wheel drive and a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

- Available 275-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 with all-wheel drive and a 5,000-pound towing capacity.

- Locking center differential, 8.6 inches of ground clearance, and good approach/departure angles make it off-road capable.

- Good standard features, safety tech, and warranty.

2022 Santa Fe mid-size crossover

- New Santa Fe XRT slots between SEL and Limited with more details to come.

2022 Tucson compact crossover

2022 Hyundai Tucson 2022 Hyundai Tucson 2022 Hyundai Tucson 2022 Hyundai Tucson

- Alluring design distinguishes it in crowded class.

- Available in gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models with front- or all-wheel drive.

- Base gas models get a 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 and an 8-speed automatic.

- Hybrid models employ a 226-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 with an EPA rating of up to 38 mpg combined.

- Plug-in hybrid's turbo-4 supplemented by 13.8-kwh battery for 261 hp and 32 miles of electric range.

- New Tucson XRT details to be announced, but should be similar to Santa Fe XRT.

- Good standard safety and convenience features, good warranty.

2022 Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicle carries over with availability limited to California.

2022 Palisade three-row crossover SUV gets no changes.

2022 Venue small crossover carries over.





Cars

2022 Accent subcompact soldiers on unchanged.

2022 Elantra compact

2022 Hyundai Elantra N 2022 Hyundai Elantra N 2022 Hyundai Elantra N 2022 Hyundai Elantra N

- Elantra N performance model is powered by a 276-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. It features a limited-slip front differential, 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and a variable exhaust system. Hyundai quotes a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds, top speed of 155 mph.

- The base, hybrid, and N Line models carry over.

2022 Sonata, Sonata Hybrid, Sonata N Line mid-size sedans remain the same.

2022 Veloster hatchback

- Veloster N, which is unchanged, is the only remaining Veloster variant for 2022.