Telluride vs. Explorer, $3M Koenigsegg sells out, Jeep plans EV lineup: What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 16, 2021

2021 Ford Explorer vs. 2021 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

The 2021 Kia Telluride bests the 2021 Ford Explorer in the battle of alluring three-row crossover SUVs. 

Ford recalls more than 675,000 Explorers for another suspension issue

Ford is issuing the fourth recall of the 2013-2017 Ford Explorer for faulty rear toe links.

2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra recalled for airbag issue

Roof-rail airbag inflators can rupture unexpectedly, potentially presenting a risk to passengers. 

From Motor Authority:

$3M Koenigsegg Jesko ready for production but already sold out

Development of the Jesko is complete and soon Koenigsegg will start production of the 125-car run.

2021 Formula One British Grand Prix preview: Sprint race introduced for qualifying

Formula One is trying something new this weekend.

2024 BMW i5 spy shots: Electric 5-Series starts testing

The battery-electric version of BMW's next-generation 5-Series is out testing. 

From Green Car Reports:

Jeep plans a lineup of fully electric vehicles by 2025—if you think globally

Jeep plans a fully electric entry in every SUV category by the middle of the decade, with plug-in hybrid models as well.

Bosch claims a CVT will help EVs optimize performance and range

EV startups, do you need a transmission for your electric car? Bosch is ready to sell you one. 

EVs could be charged when towed: Ford patent suggests some creative uses

Charging electric vehicles while towing them is the basis for a patent filing that sounds like brainstorming from an EV-club pub night. 

