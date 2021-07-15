2022 VW GTI priced, Valhalla is coming, Bolt EV fire risks persist: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 15, 2021

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI costs about $1,000 more at $30,540

The eighth-generation Golf GTI and Golf R will be quicker, faster, sharper, and safer, and are the only U.S.-bound members of the Golf family.

GM recalls Silverado and Sierra HD diesels again for block-heater issue

Heavy-duty GM pickups with the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 and an engine block heater are being recalled—again—due to fire concerns. 

2022 Hyundai Veloster will only live on in N form

The 2022 Hyundai Veloster will only live on in N form, depriving us of its Turbo R-Spec trim which had offered the best fun-per-dollar ratio of any vehicle.

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin Valhalla

Aston Martin Valhalla

Rebooted Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar given new look, V-8 power

The Valhalla hypercar is still coming, though with a Mercedes-Benz V-8 instead of a planned Aston Martin V-6. 

2024 BMW 5-Series spy shots: Popular sedan slims down for next generation

BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its next-generation 5-Series.

Preview: 2022 Chevrolet Colorado levels up with Trail Boss model

Chevy has expanded its Trail Boss treatment to a second pickup.

From Green Car Reports:

Chevrolet Bolt EV fire - Vermont State Police

Chevrolet Bolt EV fire - Vermont State Police

Charge your 2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV outside: GM renews caution over fire concerns

After GM boasted a software remedy would shield 2017-2019 Bolt EV from fire concerns, cars are still burning while charging. 

Infiniti envisioned its near future around series hybrids, now says they’re cut from the lineup

Infiniti's focused future, revolving around series-hybrid and pure-EV versions of its "Inspiration" concepts, appears to have splintered. 

EU proposes 2035 as the end date for internal combustion cars

Tightening rules for plug-in hybrids by 2030 and an ell-electric new-car fleet are part of proposed rules in Europe—but 27 member nations will need to approve. 

