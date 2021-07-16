2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra recalled for airbag issue

July 16, 2021

GM is recalling 410,019 pickup trucks for an overhead airbag defect that can increase the risk of injury, the NHTSA disclosed this week. This expands a previous recall announced on November 25, 2020, that encompassed only 9,279 models. 

The roof-rail airbag inflators located on the edges of the ceiling near where the top of the doors shut may rupture unintentionally. During June of this year, GM reported three instances where the airbag split open and released gas stored inside the airbag chamber. The trucks were unoccupied and not in use.

GM believes corrosion inside the inflator gets aggravated in "high temperature climate regions." If the side-impact airbags explode without any impact, it increases the risk of injury to passengers.

This has nothing to do with the Takata airbag recall, which was the largest automotive recall in history.

The recall encompasses the 2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Silverado 2500HD/3500HD, as well as the 2015-2016 GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra 2500HD/3500HD. 

Dealers will inspect the left and right roof-rail airbags and replace them if necessary at no cost to the owner. Reimbursement will be provided if the owners had the airbags replaced already. Owners will be notified as early as August 16. 

Also this week, GM recalled newer heavy-duty trucks that had already been recalled for a block-heater issue

