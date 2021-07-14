2022 Jeep Compass debuts, F-150 diesel dies, Volvo C40 Recharge previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

July 14, 2021

2022 Jeep Compass redesign counters Ford Bronco Sport

The redesigned small SUV with off-road bona fides points to the new kid on the block in the Ford Bronco Sport.  

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup gets crossover-like fuel economy and $25,175 starting price

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers compact SUV space and a small pickup bed with up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, starting at $25,175.

Redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 adds technology, refinement, and $2,500 to the price 

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 returns after a year off with a thorough redesign and new technology inside, new styling outside, and a $2,500 price increase that feels large—until you find out how much standard equipment has been added.

From Motor Authority:

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke

Ford F-150 diesel axed, automaker sees hybrid as its replacement

Ford views the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid as the choice for fuel-conscious buyers and is discontinuing the F-150 Power Stroke diesel for that reason.

Preview: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N revealed with 276 hp, 8-speed DCT

Buyers looking for a performance compact have a great option in the new Elantra N.

2022 Ford Everest spy shots: Redesign for Ranger-based SUV

Ford's SUV based on the redesigned Ranger pickup truck has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge presents a sleeker take on the XC40 Recharge

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge offers a sportier, sleeker take on the electric crossover with a tapered roofline but roughly the same 200-plus mile range and performance.

Electrify America plans to double charging network by 2025, expand to upper Midwest

Volkswagen will boost spending on the fast-charging network to allow more road-trip route options. 

Is Mazda putting its rotary-engine range extender on hold?

Even after Mazda confirmed the comeback of the Wankel rotary engine for the U.S. market, a new report clouds its future as a range extender.  

