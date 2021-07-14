2022 Jeep Compass debuts, F-150 diesel dies, Volvo C40 Recharge previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Jeep Compass redesign counters Ford Bronco Sport
The redesigned small SUV with off-road bona fides points to the new kid on the block in the Ford Bronco Sport.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup gets crossover-like fuel economy and $25,175 starting price
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers compact SUV space and a small pickup bed with up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, starting at $25,175.
Redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 adds technology, refinement, and $2,500 to the price
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 returns after a year off with a thorough redesign and new technology inside, new styling outside, and a $2,500 price increase that feels large—until you find out how much standard equipment has been added.
From Motor Authority:
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke
Ford F-150 diesel axed, automaker sees hybrid as its replacement
Ford views the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid as the choice for fuel-conscious buyers and is discontinuing the F-150 Power Stroke diesel for that reason.
Preview: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N revealed with 276 hp, 8-speed DCT
Buyers looking for a performance compact have a great option in the new Elantra N.
2022 Ford Everest spy shots: Redesign for Ranger-based SUV
Ford's SUV based on the redesigned Ranger pickup truck has been spotted.
From Green Car Reports:
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge presents a sleeker take on the XC40 Recharge
The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge offers a sportier, sleeker take on the electric crossover with a tapered roofline but roughly the same 200-plus mile range and performance.
Electrify America plans to double charging network by 2025, expand to upper Midwest
Volkswagen will boost spending on the fast-charging network to allow more road-trip route options.
Is Mazda putting its rotary-engine range extender on hold?
Even after Mazda confirmed the comeback of the Wankel rotary engine for the U.S. market, a new report clouds its future as a range extender.
Email This Page